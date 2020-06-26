Amenities

1608 Atlantica Available 04/01/20 Single Level Home in Cedar Park - This single level 4-bedroom/2-bath home in the Cedar Grove community has a nice floorplan with high ceilings and the kitchen open to the living room. Neutral, welcoming colors and granite countertops, high ceilings, large master suite with walk in closet and walk in shower. Two car garage and private fenced yard with nice trees. Great location in booming Cedar Park close to lots of shopping, easy access to Hwy 183, and highly acclaimed Leander school district. Available for move in August 2019. Refrigerator included. Pets Negotiable with additional deposit.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3362878)