1608 Atlantica
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:59 PM

1608 Atlantica

1608 Atlantica Street · No Longer Available
Location

1608 Atlantica Street, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
1608 Atlantica Available 04/01/20 Single Level Home in Cedar Park - This single level 4-bedroom/2-bath home in the Cedar Grove community has a nice floorplan with high ceilings and the kitchen open to the living room. Neutral, welcoming colors and granite countertops, high ceilings, large master suite with walk in closet and walk in shower. Two car garage and private fenced yard with nice trees. Great location in booming Cedar Park close to lots of shopping, easy access to Hwy 183, and highly acclaimed Leander school district. Available for move in August 2019. Refrigerator included. Pets Negotiable with additional deposit.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3362878)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1608 Atlantica have any available units?
1608 Atlantica doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1608 Atlantica have?
Some of 1608 Atlantica's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1608 Atlantica currently offering any rent specials?
1608 Atlantica is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1608 Atlantica pet-friendly?
Yes, 1608 Atlantica is pet friendly.
Does 1608 Atlantica offer parking?
Yes, 1608 Atlantica offers parking.
Does 1608 Atlantica have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1608 Atlantica does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1608 Atlantica have a pool?
No, 1608 Atlantica does not have a pool.
Does 1608 Atlantica have accessible units?
No, 1608 Atlantica does not have accessible units.
Does 1608 Atlantica have units with dishwashers?
No, 1608 Atlantica does not have units with dishwashers.
