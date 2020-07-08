All apartments in Cedar Park
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:16 PM

1604 Colby LN

1604 Colby Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1604 Colby Lane, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
NEW HARDWOOD & TILE FLOORS (no carpet) / NEW APPLIANCES (refrigerator, washer & dryer) /Stunning well maintained 1-story home with 4 bed and 2 full bath. Super Clean & High ceilings / tons of natural light / Spacious Kitchen with Tons of Cabinets, stainless steel appliances & Granite Bar. / Master Suite with Double vanity, Walk-in Closet, Separate Shower & Garden Tub / Tile in kitchen and breakfast area / Open floor plan with kitchen overlooking family room / Close to ACC, shopping centers, grocery stores

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1604 Colby LN have any available units?
1604 Colby LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1604 Colby LN have?
Some of 1604 Colby LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1604 Colby LN currently offering any rent specials?
1604 Colby LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1604 Colby LN pet-friendly?
No, 1604 Colby LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Park.
Does 1604 Colby LN offer parking?
No, 1604 Colby LN does not offer parking.
Does 1604 Colby LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1604 Colby LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1604 Colby LN have a pool?
No, 1604 Colby LN does not have a pool.
Does 1604 Colby LN have accessible units?
No, 1604 Colby LN does not have accessible units.
Does 1604 Colby LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 1604 Colby LN does not have units with dishwashers.

