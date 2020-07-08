1604 Colby LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

NEW HARDWOOD & TILE FLOORS (no carpet) / NEW APPLIANCES (refrigerator, washer & dryer) /Stunning well maintained 1-story home with 4 bed and 2 full bath. Super Clean & High ceilings / tons of natural light / Spacious Kitchen with Tons of Cabinets, stainless steel appliances & Granite Bar. / Master Suite with Double vanity, Walk-in Closet, Separate Shower & Garden Tub / Tile in kitchen and breakfast area / Open floor plan with kitchen overlooking family room / Close to ACC, shopping centers, grocery stores