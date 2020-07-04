1506 HARVEST BEND

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pool fireplace some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range Property Amenities pool

5 BED/3.5 BA HOME IN CEDAR PARK - Property Id: 159902



Remarks: Well maintained Spacious 5 bed,3.5 bath home close to Lakeline mall in popular Red oaks subdivision with enjoyable amenities -Pool, Pavillion, Sport court,Top ranking LISD schools-(Vista Ridge High),Easy Access to Major roads,183,1431,620 & 183-A . Close by options for shopping, dining or outdoor fun.Minutes from ACC Campus, Lakeline Metro, Milburn Park,Costco, and Hospital. Move in ready.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/159902p

Property Id 159902



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5179077)