Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

1506 HARVEST BEND

1506 Harvest Bend Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1506 Harvest Bend Lane, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
pool
5 BED/3.5 BA HOME IN CEDAR PARK - Property Id: 159902

Remarks: Well maintained Spacious 5 bed,3.5 bath home close to Lakeline mall in popular Red oaks subdivision with enjoyable amenities -Pool, Pavillion, Sport court,Top ranking LISD schools-(Vista Ridge High),Easy Access to Major roads,183,1431,620 & 183-A . Close by options for shopping, dining or outdoor fun.Minutes from ACC Campus, Lakeline Metro, Milburn Park,Costco, and Hospital. Move in ready.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/159902p
Property Id 159902

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5179077)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1506 HARVEST BEND have any available units?
1506 HARVEST BEND doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1506 HARVEST BEND have?
Some of 1506 HARVEST BEND's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1506 HARVEST BEND currently offering any rent specials?
1506 HARVEST BEND is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1506 HARVEST BEND pet-friendly?
No, 1506 HARVEST BEND is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Park.
Does 1506 HARVEST BEND offer parking?
No, 1506 HARVEST BEND does not offer parking.
Does 1506 HARVEST BEND have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1506 HARVEST BEND does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1506 HARVEST BEND have a pool?
Yes, 1506 HARVEST BEND has a pool.
Does 1506 HARVEST BEND have accessible units?
No, 1506 HARVEST BEND does not have accessible units.
Does 1506 HARVEST BEND have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1506 HARVEST BEND has units with dishwashers.

