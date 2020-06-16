All apartments in Cedar Park
1430 MAIN STREET
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:19 AM

1430 MAIN STREET

1430 Main Street · (512) 501-2449
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1430 Main Street, Cedar Park, TX 78613
Cedar Park Town Center

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
conference room
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
yoga
Cedar Park is a desirable place to call home and was recently named the fifth most desirable suburb in the country! If you are new to the area you will quickly be impressed with all it has to offer. Living in this community is icing on the cake! Enjoy luxury finishes such as floor-to-ceiling windows, granite counters, brushed nickel hardware, wood laminate flooring and a contemporary kitchen. You'll also have a front-loading washer and dryer, a garden-style soaking tub, rainfall shower heads and plenty of storage space. The community amenities are incredible here! Enjoy access to the following: Nice pet park Resort-style pool Yoga studio Fully-equipped fitness studio Business center with a beverage station and printing capabilities BBQ and cabana areas Conference room Lounge with TV, billiards, a kitchen and coffee bar Unbelievable value in a prime location, what more can you ask for? * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1430 MAIN STREET have any available units?
1430 MAIN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1430 MAIN STREET have?
Some of 1430 MAIN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1430 MAIN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1430 MAIN STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1430 MAIN STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1430 MAIN STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1430 MAIN STREET offer parking?
No, 1430 MAIN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1430 MAIN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1430 MAIN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1430 MAIN STREET have a pool?
Yes, 1430 MAIN STREET has a pool.
Does 1430 MAIN STREET have accessible units?
No, 1430 MAIN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1430 MAIN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1430 MAIN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
