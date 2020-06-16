1430 MAIN STREET

Amenities

Cedar Park is a desirable place to call home and was recently named the fifth most desirable suburb in the country! If you are new to the area you will quickly be impressed with all it has to offer. Living in this community is icing on the cake! Enjoy luxury finishes such as floor-to-ceiling windows, granite counters, brushed nickel hardware, wood laminate flooring and a contemporary kitchen. You'll also have a front-loading washer and dryer, a garden-style soaking tub, rainfall shower heads and plenty of storage space. The community amenities are incredible here! Enjoy access to the following: Nice pet park Resort-style pool Yoga studio Fully-equipped fitness studio Business center with a beverage station and printing capabilities BBQ and cabana areas Conference room Lounge with TV, billiards, a kitchen and coffee bar Unbelievable value in a prime location, what more can you ask for? * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.