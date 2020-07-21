1404 Brashear CT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave refrigerator

Former Model Home in Cedar Grove! Great curb appeal with beautiful landscaping. Single story living open & spacious floor plan. Tile flooring in all wet areas. Spacious kitchen with dark wood cabinets, center island/breakfast bar & breakfast area. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included! Master bedroom with full bath en-suite. Fenced-in backyard with covered patio. Garage door opener. Great location just minutes to shopping, dining & entertainment. Easy access to 183. Acclaimed Leander ISD Schools!