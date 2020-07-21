All apartments in Cedar Park
Last updated August 20 2019 at 11:26 PM

1404 Brashear CT

1404 Brashear Court · No Longer Available
Location

1404 Brashear Court, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Former Model Home in Cedar Grove! Great curb appeal with beautiful landscaping. Single story living open & spacious floor plan. Tile flooring in all wet areas. Spacious kitchen with dark wood cabinets, center island/breakfast bar & breakfast area. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included! Master bedroom with full bath en-suite. Fenced-in backyard with covered patio. Garage door opener. Great location just minutes to shopping, dining & entertainment. Easy access to 183. Acclaimed Leander ISD Schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1404 Brashear CT have any available units?
1404 Brashear CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1404 Brashear CT have?
Some of 1404 Brashear CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1404 Brashear CT currently offering any rent specials?
1404 Brashear CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1404 Brashear CT pet-friendly?
No, 1404 Brashear CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Park.
Does 1404 Brashear CT offer parking?
Yes, 1404 Brashear CT offers parking.
Does 1404 Brashear CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1404 Brashear CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1404 Brashear CT have a pool?
No, 1404 Brashear CT does not have a pool.
Does 1404 Brashear CT have accessible units?
No, 1404 Brashear CT does not have accessible units.
Does 1404 Brashear CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1404 Brashear CT has units with dishwashers.
