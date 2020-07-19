1303 Orchard Falls Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court game room playground pool

Make this welcoming, light-filled home yours! With an elegant brick and stone facade, covered front patio, and large oak trees, this house has classic charm and curb appeal. Enter into the grand 2-story foyer and light-filled, open living space with fireplace and views of the large backyard with covered patio perfect for outdoor entertaining. Cook up a storm in the kitchen featuring granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, then eat at the breakfast nook, formal dining room, or casually at the counter.

Enjoy the convenience of the large, main floor owner’s suite with double vanity, garden tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet. Three bedrooms, a guest bathroom, and a spacious game room/office are located on the second floor along with easy access to the massive attic to keep extra items close but out of sight.

Great for recreation lovers, the home is situated steps from Reed Elementary school, its playground, and ball fields. Residents also enjoy access to the community pool, basketball courts, and playground. Additionally, you're just a few blocks from the Brushy Creek hiking trails and YMCA.

Take advantage of easy, toll-free access to I-183 for a convenient commute to major employers (Apple, Dell, Google, Visa etc.), downtown Austin and numerous shopping corridors.

Contact us to schedule a showing.