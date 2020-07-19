All apartments in Cedar Park
Last updated July 8 2020 at 1:46 PM

1303 Orchard Falls Drive

1303 Orchard Falls Drive · (512) 588-3890
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1303 Orchard Falls Drive, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,499

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2730 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
game room
playground
pool
Make this welcoming, light-filled home yours! With an elegant brick and stone facade, covered front patio, and large oak trees, this house has classic charm and curb appeal. Enter into the grand 2-story foyer and light-filled, open living space with fireplace and views of the large backyard with covered patio perfect for outdoor entertaining. Cook up a storm in the kitchen featuring granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, then eat at the breakfast nook, formal dining room, or casually at the counter.
Enjoy the convenience of the large, main floor owner’s suite with double vanity, garden tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet. Three bedrooms, a guest bathroom, and a spacious game room/office are located on the second floor along with easy access to the massive attic to keep extra items close but out of sight.
Great for recreation lovers, the home is situated steps from Reed Elementary school, its playground, and ball fields. Residents also enjoy access to the community pool, basketball courts, and playground. Additionally, you're just a few blocks from the Brushy Creek hiking trails and YMCA.
Take advantage of easy, toll-free access to I-183 for a convenient commute to major employers (Apple, Dell, Google, Visa etc.), downtown Austin and numerous shopping corridors.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1303 Orchard Falls Drive have any available units?
1303 Orchard Falls Drive has a unit available for $2,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1303 Orchard Falls Drive have?
Some of 1303 Orchard Falls Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1303 Orchard Falls Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1303 Orchard Falls Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1303 Orchard Falls Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1303 Orchard Falls Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1303 Orchard Falls Drive offer parking?
No, 1303 Orchard Falls Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1303 Orchard Falls Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1303 Orchard Falls Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1303 Orchard Falls Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1303 Orchard Falls Drive has a pool.
Does 1303 Orchard Falls Drive have accessible units?
No, 1303 Orchard Falls Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1303 Orchard Falls Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1303 Orchard Falls Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
