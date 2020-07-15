All apartments in Cedar Park
Last updated December 13 2019 at 6:07 PM

13010 Ridgeline Boulevard

13010 Ridgeline Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

13010 Ridgeline Blvd, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Amenities

Ridgeline Boulevard, Cedar Park, TX 78613 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Nathan Thomas, Apartments 4 you, (512) 402-2442. Available from: 12/13/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. ***SPECIALS*** 2 Months Free Rent -Only $99 Application and Administration Fee***NEVER BEEN LIVED IN UNITS Schedule A Tour Contact Nathan Thomas 512-576-9232 Spacious Units Huge Walk in Closets Stainless Steel Wood Grain Floors Beautiful Backsplash Goose Neck Faucets Ceiling Fans....much more [ Published 13-Dec-19 / ID 3314421 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13010 Ridgeline Boulevard have any available units?
13010 Ridgeline Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 13010 Ridgeline Boulevard have?
Some of 13010 Ridgeline Boulevard's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13010 Ridgeline Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
13010 Ridgeline Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13010 Ridgeline Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 13010 Ridgeline Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 13010 Ridgeline Boulevard offer parking?
No, 13010 Ridgeline Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 13010 Ridgeline Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13010 Ridgeline Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13010 Ridgeline Boulevard have a pool?
No, 13010 Ridgeline Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 13010 Ridgeline Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 13010 Ridgeline Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 13010 Ridgeline Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 13010 Ridgeline Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
