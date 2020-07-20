Rent Calculator
Last updated April 11 2019 at 10:24 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1226 Parker Pl
1226 Parker Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Cedar Park
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location
1226 Parker Place, Cedar Park, TX 78613
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1226 Parker Pl Available 05/08/19 -
(RLNE4815210)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1226 Parker Pl have any available units?
1226 Parker Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cedar Park, TX
.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Cedar Park Rent Report
.
Is 1226 Parker Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1226 Parker Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1226 Parker Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1226 Parker Pl is pet friendly.
Does 1226 Parker Pl offer parking?
No, 1226 Parker Pl does not offer parking.
Does 1226 Parker Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1226 Parker Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1226 Parker Pl have a pool?
No, 1226 Parker Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1226 Parker Pl have accessible units?
No, 1226 Parker Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1226 Parker Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1226 Parker Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1226 Parker Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 1226 Parker Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
Arboleda
900 Discovery Blvd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
The Lodge at Lakeline Village
2000 S Lakeline Blvd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Camden Brushy Creek
1101 Brushy Creek Rd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Colonial Grand at Silverado Reserve
3000 Colonial Pkwy
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Lakeline Crossing
13010 Ridgeline Blvd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Cedar Park Townhomes
400 East Cypress Creek Road
Cedar Park, TX 78613
The Allure
701 N Vista Ridge Blvd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Bexley at Lakeline
2801 South Lakeline Boulevard
Cedar Park, TX 78613
