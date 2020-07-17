All apartments in Cedar Park
Find more places like 122 Driftwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cedar Park, TX
/
122 Driftwood Drive
Last updated June 26 2020 at 7:05 AM

122 Driftwood Drive

122 Driftwood Drive · (734) 469-0123
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cedar Park
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

122 Driftwood Drive, Cedar Park, TX 78613
Ranch at Brushy Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. Aug 8

$2,749

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3145 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Amazing 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom house built in 2014 located at Ranch at Brushy Creek in Cedar Park. Very good school district (10/9/8). Beautiful and well maintained neighborhood with two very nice community pools and lots of beautiful parks from the Brushy Creek area. Definitely drive around the neighborhood to check out! This house is within 5 minute walk to one of the beautiful pools of the Ranch at Brushy Creek. The house has high ceilings with lots of natural light in almost every room. Very well designed floor plan with an open concept living room/kitchen/break fast area, a big master bedroom (interior measurement 18'7"x12'10") and family room (20'x18') to enjoy family activities. The kitchen has an upgraded FOTILE Range Hood suitable for stir fry cooking even with the open floor plan. It is also equipped with a newly installed Bosch 800 series dishwasher. AT&T fiber internet is available so you can get up to 1000Mbps connection speed. A Culligan water softener system has been installed for the house for smooth and sweet water. Date Available: Aug 15th 2020. $2,749/month rent. $2,749 security deposit required. Contact us for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 Driftwood Drive have any available units?
122 Driftwood Drive has a unit available for $2,749 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 122 Driftwood Drive have?
Some of 122 Driftwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 Driftwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
122 Driftwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 Driftwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 122 Driftwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 122 Driftwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 122 Driftwood Drive offers parking.
Does 122 Driftwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 122 Driftwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 Driftwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 122 Driftwood Drive has a pool.
Does 122 Driftwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 122 Driftwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 122 Driftwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 122 Driftwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 122 Driftwood Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Lodge at Lakeline Village
2000 S Lakeline Blvd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Bridge at Volente
11908 Anderson Mill Road
Cedar Park, TX 78726
Muir Lake Apartments
12600 Avery Ranch Blvd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Colonial Grand at Silverado
3001 Colonial Pkwy
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Altis Lakeline
12700 Ridgeline Blvd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Cedar Park Townhomes
400 East Cypress Creek Road
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Cypress Gardens
335 Cypress Creek Rd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Regal Parc Apartment Homes
350 Cypress Creek Rd
Cedar Park, TX 78613

Similar Pages

Cedar Park 1 BedroomsCedar Park 2 Bedrooms
Cedar Park Apartments with PoolsCedar Park Dog Friendly Apartments
Cedar Park Pet Friendly PlacesWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TXPflugerville, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXCopperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXTaylor, TX
Hutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TXBelton, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Anderson Mill West

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity