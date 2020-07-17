122 Driftwood Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage internet access

Amazing 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom house built in 2014 located at Ranch at Brushy Creek in Cedar Park. Very good school district (10/9/8). Beautiful and well maintained neighborhood with two very nice community pools and lots of beautiful parks from the Brushy Creek area. Definitely drive around the neighborhood to check out! This house is within 5 minute walk to one of the beautiful pools of the Ranch at Brushy Creek. The house has high ceilings with lots of natural light in almost every room. Very well designed floor plan with an open concept living room/kitchen/break fast area, a big master bedroom (interior measurement 18'7"x12'10") and family room (20'x18') to enjoy family activities. The kitchen has an upgraded FOTILE Range Hood suitable for stir fry cooking even with the open floor plan. It is also equipped with a newly installed Bosch 800 series dishwasher. AT&T fiber internet is available so you can get up to 1000Mbps connection speed. A Culligan water softener system has been installed for the house for smooth and sweet water. Date Available: Aug 15th 2020. $2,749/month rent. $2,749 security deposit required. Contact us for more details.