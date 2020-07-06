Rent Calculator
Home
/
Cedar Park, TX
/
1214 Mathias
Last updated May 19 2020 at 9:15 PM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1214 Mathias
1214 Mathias Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Cedar Park
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Gym
Location
1214 Mathias Street, Cedar Park, TX 78613
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1214 Mathias have any available units?
1214 Mathias doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cedar Park, TX
.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Cedar Park Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1214 Mathias have?
Some of 1214 Mathias's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1214 Mathias currently offering any rent specials?
1214 Mathias is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1214 Mathias pet-friendly?
No, 1214 Mathias is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cedar Park
.
Does 1214 Mathias offer parking?
Yes, 1214 Mathias offers parking.
Does 1214 Mathias have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1214 Mathias does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1214 Mathias have a pool?
No, 1214 Mathias does not have a pool.
Does 1214 Mathias have accessible units?
No, 1214 Mathias does not have accessible units.
Does 1214 Mathias have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1214 Mathias has units with dishwashers.
