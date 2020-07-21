1105 Forest Oaks Path

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Adorable house that's been meticulously maintained. NO carpet, outdoor powered shed, great backyard right across the street from a park. Don't miss out on this cute home!



(RLNE5426355)