Lovely 3 bed/2 bath single story home on .41 acres. This house has great natural light and is located in a very quiet neighborhood close to shopping and restaurants. Highly acclaimed LISD School district.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1101 Doris Ln have any available units?
1101 Doris Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
Is 1101 Doris Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1101 Doris Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.