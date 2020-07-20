All apartments in Cedar Park
Find more places like 1101 Doris Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cedar Park, TX
/
1101 Doris Ln
Last updated May 21 2019 at 3:54 AM

1101 Doris Ln

1101 Doris Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cedar Park
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1101 Doris Lane, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Lovely 3 bed/2 bath single story home on .41 acres. This house has great natural light and is located in a very quiet neighborhood close to shopping and restaurants. Highly acclaimed LISD School district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 Doris Ln have any available units?
1101 Doris Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
Is 1101 Doris Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1101 Doris Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 Doris Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1101 Doris Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Park.
Does 1101 Doris Ln offer parking?
No, 1101 Doris Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1101 Doris Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1101 Doris Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 Doris Ln have a pool?
No, 1101 Doris Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1101 Doris Ln have accessible units?
No, 1101 Doris Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 Doris Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1101 Doris Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1101 Doris Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1101 Doris Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Brushy Creek
1101 Brushy Creek Rd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Latitude At Presidio
3440 Ranch Trails
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Colonial Grand at Silverado Reserve
3000 Colonial Pkwy
Cedar Park, TX 78613
The Alden at Cedar Park
801 C-Bar Ranch Trail
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Lakeline Crossing
13010 Ridgeline Blvd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Muir Lake Apartments
12600 Avery Ranch Blvd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Cypress Gardens
335 Cypress Creek Rd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Bexley at Lakeline
2801 South Lakeline Boulevard
Cedar Park, TX 78613

Similar Pages

Cedar Park 1 BedroomsCedar Park 2 Bedrooms
Cedar Park Apartments with PoolsCedar Park Dog Friendly Apartments
Cedar Park Pet Friendly PlacesWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TXPflugerville, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXCopperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXTaylor, TX
Hutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TXBelton, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Anderson Mill West

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District