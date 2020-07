Amenities

Beautiful well maintain one story home with gourmet kitchen ready to move in. Huge island with granite counter top, SS appliances, wood floor in living & dining area. Formal dining room, office or study with a lots of light. Master bedroom with two vanities, Separate walk in closet for his and hers. Walk in shower and separate tub.House comes with washer, dryer and fridge. Landlord will take care of the lawn.