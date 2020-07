Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

NOW OPEN! The Jane at Preston Trails is a brand new apartment community offering one, two, and three-bedroom open-concept residences in Cedar Hill, TX. Stainless steel appliances, premium granite countertops, and full-sized washer & dryer included! Our luxury community has a resort-style swimming pool, outdoor lounge with nature preserve views, 24-Hour access to the fitness room with state-of-the-art cardiovascular and strength training equipment a resident clubhouse and game center, a business center, and a pet park. Our amenities give you multiple spaces for you every day from work to play and everything in between. Our apartments are located between W Farm to Market Rd 1382 and W Pleasant Run Rd, and right next to near N Cedar Hill Rd, and Hillside Village.