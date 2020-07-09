All apartments in Cedar Hill
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:46 PM

Legacy of Cedar Hill

720 Joe Wilson Road · No Longer Available
Location

720 Joe Wilson Road, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
carport
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Cedar Hill 1 Bedroom/1 Bath  $935-1,025 / 684-740 sq ft

Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, 2 Pools, Business center, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Assigned parking, Private detached garages($75/mo), Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, School bus stop, Play ground, Carports, Handicap modified units
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Garden/large tubs, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Storage closet outside, Custom built-ins, Ice makers, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators 
  Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 1096

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Legacy of Cedar Hill have any available units?
Legacy of Cedar Hill doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does Legacy of Cedar Hill have?
Some of Legacy of Cedar Hill's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Legacy of Cedar Hill currently offering any rent specials?
Legacy of Cedar Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Legacy of Cedar Hill pet-friendly?
No, Legacy of Cedar Hill is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill.
Does Legacy of Cedar Hill offer parking?
Yes, Legacy of Cedar Hill offers parking.
Does Legacy of Cedar Hill have units with washers and dryers?
No, Legacy of Cedar Hill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Legacy of Cedar Hill have a pool?
Yes, Legacy of Cedar Hill has a pool.
Does Legacy of Cedar Hill have accessible units?
Yes, Legacy of Cedar Hill has accessible units.
Does Legacy of Cedar Hill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Legacy of Cedar Hill has units with dishwashers.

