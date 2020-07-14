All apartments in Cedar Hill
Cedar Hill, TX
Legacy of Cedar Hill
Last updated July 14 2020

Legacy of Cedar Hill

720 N. Joe Wilson Dr. · (469) 575-2000
Location

720 N. Joe Wilson Dr., Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

LILLY-1

$932

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 684 sqft

ASTER-1

$942

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 684 sqft

BLUE BONNET-1

$1,025

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

2 Bedrooms

DAISY-1

$1,165

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 967 sqft

VIOLET-1

$1,178

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 984 sqft

BUTTERCUP-1

$1,202

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1087 sqft

3 Bedrooms

ROSE-1

$1,365

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1152 sqft

TEXAS STAR-1

$1,374

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1152 sqft

SUNFLOWER-1

$1,546

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1127 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Legacy of Cedar Hill.

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pool
gym
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
clubhouse
playground
Nestled within the serene foliage and rolling hills of Cedar Hill, and conveniently located near Dallas and Fort Worth, Legacy of Cedar Hill offers the best of both worlds, by combining the best of city residential private apartment living within minutes of upscale shopping, dining, and entertainment.

Plus, if it’s the outdoors you’re craving, then Legacy of Cedar Hill offers the lifestyle for you. Because Joe Pool Lake, with all the water sports, recreation and outdoor excitement you’re looking for, is right around the corner. Designed with you in mind, here’s where you’ll find two clubhouses complete with pool and fitness center, privacy gates with remote access, covered parking and a host of other amenities. Ample one, two, and three bedroom luxurious apartment homes are available.

Everyday living becomes something grand at Legacy of Cedar Hill. Visit your new home today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: BREED RESTRICTIONS APPLY and WEIGHT LIMITS APPLY.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Legacy of Cedar Hill have any available units?
Legacy of Cedar Hill offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $932, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,165, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,365. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does Legacy of Cedar Hill have?
Some of Legacy of Cedar Hill's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Legacy of Cedar Hill currently offering any rent specials?
Legacy of Cedar Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Legacy of Cedar Hill pet-friendly?
Yes, Legacy of Cedar Hill is pet friendly.
Does Legacy of Cedar Hill offer parking?
Yes, Legacy of Cedar Hill offers parking.
Does Legacy of Cedar Hill have units with washers and dryers?
No, Legacy of Cedar Hill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Legacy of Cedar Hill have a pool?
Yes, Legacy of Cedar Hill has a pool.
Does Legacy of Cedar Hill have accessible units?
No, Legacy of Cedar Hill does not have accessible units.
Does Legacy of Cedar Hill have units with dishwashers?
No, Legacy of Cedar Hill does not have units with dishwashers.
