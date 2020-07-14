Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony bathtub ceiling fan fireplace ice maker microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pool gym 24hr maintenance bbq/grill clubhouse playground

Nestled within the serene foliage and rolling hills of Cedar Hill, and conveniently located near Dallas and Fort Worth, Legacy of Cedar Hill offers the best of both worlds, by combining the best of city residential private apartment living within minutes of upscale shopping, dining, and entertainment.



Plus, if it’s the outdoors you’re craving, then Legacy of Cedar Hill offers the lifestyle for you. Because Joe Pool Lake, with all the water sports, recreation and outdoor excitement you’re looking for, is right around the corner. Designed with you in mind, here’s where you’ll find two clubhouses complete with pool and fitness center, privacy gates with remote access, covered parking and a host of other amenities. Ample one, two, and three bedroom luxurious apartment homes are available.



Everyday living becomes something grand at Legacy of Cedar Hill. Visit your new home today.