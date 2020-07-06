All apartments in Cedar Hill
Cedar Hill, TX
925 Larue Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

925 Larue Drive

Location

925 Larue Drive, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Stonewood Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Open-concept living with lots of windows. Clean wood-plank flooring offers a clean living environment. Vaulted ceiling and wood-burning fireplace. Full-size washer dryer hookups. Completely fenced large backyard. Two car garage and auto opener. Elementary school on same block!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 925 Larue Drive have any available units?
925 Larue Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 925 Larue Drive have?
Some of 925 Larue Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 925 Larue Drive currently offering any rent specials?
925 Larue Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 925 Larue Drive pet-friendly?
No, 925 Larue Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill.
Does 925 Larue Drive offer parking?
Yes, 925 Larue Drive offers parking.
Does 925 Larue Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 925 Larue Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 925 Larue Drive have a pool?
No, 925 Larue Drive does not have a pool.
Does 925 Larue Drive have accessible units?
No, 925 Larue Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 925 Larue Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 925 Larue Drive has units with dishwashers.

