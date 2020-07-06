All apartments in Cedar Hill
Find more places like 919 Walters Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cedar Hill, TX
/
919 Walters Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

919 Walters Drive

919 Walters Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cedar Hill
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

919 Walters Drive, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
You'll love this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2-car garage home located in Cedar Hill is move-in ready! Spacious living room with fireplace and high ceilings throughout! The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space which leads to dining area! The master bedroom has a fireplace and the master bath has a large dual vanity, stand up shower, garden tub and a walk-in closet! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 919 Walters Drive have any available units?
919 Walters Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 919 Walters Drive have?
Some of 919 Walters Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 919 Walters Drive currently offering any rent specials?
919 Walters Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 919 Walters Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 919 Walters Drive is pet friendly.
Does 919 Walters Drive offer parking?
Yes, 919 Walters Drive offers parking.
Does 919 Walters Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 919 Walters Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 919 Walters Drive have a pool?
No, 919 Walters Drive does not have a pool.
Does 919 Walters Drive have accessible units?
No, 919 Walters Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 919 Walters Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 919 Walters Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wilson Crossing
301 N Joe Wilson Rd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Midtown Cedar Hill
365 Uptown Blvd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Legacy of Cedar Hill
720 N. Joe Wilson Dr.
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
The Jane at Preston Trails
320 West Pleasant Run Road
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
The Hangar
201 S Clark Rd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Similar Pages

Cedar Hill 1 BedroomsCedar Hill 2 Bedrooms
Cedar Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCedar Hill Apartments with Pool
Cedar Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TX
Cleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District