919 Walters Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

You'll love this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2-car garage home located in Cedar Hill is move-in ready! Spacious living room with fireplace and high ceilings throughout! The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space which leads to dining area! The master bedroom has a fireplace and the master bath has a large dual vanity, stand up shower, garden tub and a walk-in closet! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.