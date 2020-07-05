All apartments in Cedar Hill
Last updated May 31 2019 at 5:54 PM

918 Turner Court

918 Turner Court · No Longer Available
Location

918 Turner Court, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Stonewood Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous and updated Cedar Hill home!  Enjoy upgrades including stainless steel appliances, updated carpet, and neutral paint!  The fenced back yard provides ample space for entertaining and outdoor fun!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

