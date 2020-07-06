Rent Calculator
917 Brooks Drive
917 Brooks Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
917 Brooks Drive, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Come see this gorgeous home in the sought out community of Springfield. Very spacious with a large backyard!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 917 Brooks Drive have any available units?
917 Brooks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cedar Hill, TX
.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Cedar Hill Rent Report
.
What amenities does 917 Brooks Drive have?
Some of 917 Brooks Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 917 Brooks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
917 Brooks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 917 Brooks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 917 Brooks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill
.
Does 917 Brooks Drive offer parking?
No, 917 Brooks Drive does not offer parking.
Does 917 Brooks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 917 Brooks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 917 Brooks Drive have a pool?
No, 917 Brooks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 917 Brooks Drive have accessible units?
No, 917 Brooks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 917 Brooks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 917 Brooks Drive has units with dishwashers.
