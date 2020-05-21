All apartments in Cedar Hill
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

916 Cedar Ridge Drive

916 Cedar Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

916 Cedar Ridge Drive, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 916 Cedar Ridge Drive have any available units?
916 Cedar Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 916 Cedar Ridge Drive have?
Some of 916 Cedar Ridge Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 916 Cedar Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
916 Cedar Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 916 Cedar Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 916 Cedar Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill.
Does 916 Cedar Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 916 Cedar Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 916 Cedar Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 916 Cedar Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 916 Cedar Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 916 Cedar Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 916 Cedar Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 916 Cedar Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 916 Cedar Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 916 Cedar Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

