Last updated November 21 2019 at 8:31 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
914 Blewitt Dr
914 Blewitt Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
914 Blewitt Drive, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Stonewood Heights
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom. This home has 1944 square feet of great desired livable space. Large walk in closets, nice open kitchen, bedrooms up stairs, and large back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 914 Blewitt Dr have any available units?
914 Blewitt Dr doesn't have any available units at this time.
Cedar Hill, TX
.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Cedar Hill Rent Report
.
What amenities does 914 Blewitt Dr have?
Some of 914 Blewitt Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 914 Blewitt Dr currently offering any rent specials?
914 Blewitt Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 914 Blewitt Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 914 Blewitt Dr is pet friendly.
Does 914 Blewitt Dr offer parking?
Yes, 914 Blewitt Dr offers parking.
Does 914 Blewitt Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 914 Blewitt Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 914 Blewitt Dr have a pool?
No, 914 Blewitt Dr does not have a pool.
Does 914 Blewitt Dr have accessible units?
No, 914 Blewitt Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 914 Blewitt Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 914 Blewitt Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
