Cedar Hill, TX
/
913 Turner Court
Last updated February 13 2020 at 4:30 PM
913 Turner Court
913 Turner Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
913 Turner Court, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Stonewood Heights
Amenities
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 913 Turner Court have any available units?
913 Turner Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cedar Hill, TX
.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Cedar Hill Rent Report
.
Is 913 Turner Court currently offering any rent specials?
913 Turner Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 913 Turner Court pet-friendly?
No, 913 Turner Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill
.
Does 913 Turner Court offer parking?
Yes, 913 Turner Court offers parking.
Does 913 Turner Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 913 Turner Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 913 Turner Court have a pool?
No, 913 Turner Court does not have a pool.
Does 913 Turner Court have accessible units?
No, 913 Turner Court does not have accessible units.
Does 913 Turner Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 913 Turner Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 913 Turner Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 913 Turner Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
