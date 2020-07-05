913 Harrington Drive

This is a fantastic property in quiet neighborhood. Fenced in backyard with storage building. Great covered patio for entertaining. Very close to the historic downtown Cedar Hill. New flooring, new paint. PICTURES FROM WHEN IT WAS EMPTY
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
