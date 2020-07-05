All apartments in Cedar Hill
853 Applewood Drive
853 Applewood Drive

853 Applewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

853 Applewood Drive, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Windsor Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A beautiful 2-story, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Spacious living room with vaulted ceilings, laminate wood floors and a cozy fireplace! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower, garden tub and a walk-in closet! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

