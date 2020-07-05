All apartments in Cedar Hill
Find more places like 835 Collins Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cedar Hill, TX
/
835 Collins Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

835 Collins Boulevard

835 Collins Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cedar Hill
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

835 Collins Blvd, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing home offers split bedrooms. 4th bedroom could be used for office or study. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Large kitchen offers dark cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances are ordered. Appliances include glass surface range, built in microwave, dishwasher, and a refrigerator. The living room offers a brick fireplace and built-in bookcases for storage of art and collectibles or books. Master en-suite offers garden tub and separate shower. 2 car garage offers remote access parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 835 Collins Boulevard have any available units?
835 Collins Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 835 Collins Boulevard have?
Some of 835 Collins Boulevard's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 835 Collins Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
835 Collins Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 835 Collins Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 835 Collins Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill.
Does 835 Collins Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 835 Collins Boulevard offers parking.
Does 835 Collins Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 835 Collins Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 835 Collins Boulevard have a pool?
No, 835 Collins Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 835 Collins Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 835 Collins Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 835 Collins Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 835 Collins Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Move Cross Country
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hangar
201 S Clark Rd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Wilson Crossing
301 N Joe Wilson Rd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
The Jane at Preston Trails
320 West Pleasant Run Road
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Midtown Cedar Hill
365 Uptown Blvd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Legacy of Cedar Hill
720 N. Joe Wilson Dr.
Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Similar Pages

Cedar Hill 1 BedroomsCedar Hill 2 Bedrooms
Cedar Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCedar Hill Apartments with Pool
Cedar Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TX
Cleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District