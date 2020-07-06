All apartments in Cedar Hill
Find more places like 827 Ash Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cedar Hill, TX
/
827 Ash Lane
Last updated March 23 2020 at 11:02 PM

827 Ash Lane

827 Ash Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cedar Hill
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

827 Ash Lane, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
MOVE-IN READY! Perfect Move-In Ready lease property with new paint and new tile flooring. Will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 827 Ash Lane have any available units?
827 Ash Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
Is 827 Ash Lane currently offering any rent specials?
827 Ash Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 827 Ash Lane pet-friendly?
No, 827 Ash Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill.
Does 827 Ash Lane offer parking?
No, 827 Ash Lane does not offer parking.
Does 827 Ash Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 827 Ash Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 827 Ash Lane have a pool?
No, 827 Ash Lane does not have a pool.
Does 827 Ash Lane have accessible units?
No, 827 Ash Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 827 Ash Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 827 Ash Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 827 Ash Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 827 Ash Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wilson Crossing
301 N Joe Wilson Rd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Legacy of Cedar Hill
720 N. Joe Wilson Dr.
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
The Jane at Preston Trails
320 West Pleasant Run Road
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
The Hangar
201 S Clark Rd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Midtown Cedar Hill
365 Uptown Blvd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Similar Pages

Cedar Hill 1 BedroomsCedar Hill 2 Bedrooms
Cedar Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCedar Hill Apartments with Pool
Cedar Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TX
Cleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District