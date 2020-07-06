All apartments in Cedar Hill
Last updated July 6 2019 at 9:44 AM

826 Richards

826 Richards Drive · No Longer Available
Location

826 Richards Drive, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Stonewood Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely home with 2 eating areas! - Nice 3 bedroom home in lovely Cedar Hill. This home offers 2 eating areas and 2 dining areas. Call to view today!

(RLNE5000268)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 826 Richards have any available units?
826 Richards doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
Is 826 Richards currently offering any rent specials?
826 Richards is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 826 Richards pet-friendly?
Yes, 826 Richards is pet friendly.
Does 826 Richards offer parking?
No, 826 Richards does not offer parking.
Does 826 Richards have units with washers and dryers?
No, 826 Richards does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 826 Richards have a pool?
No, 826 Richards does not have a pool.
Does 826 Richards have accessible units?
No, 826 Richards does not have accessible units.
Does 826 Richards have units with dishwashers?
No, 826 Richards does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 826 Richards have units with air conditioning?
No, 826 Richards does not have units with air conditioning.

