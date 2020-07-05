All apartments in Cedar Hill
825 Plummer Drive
Last updated March 31 2020 at 11:50 PM

825 Plummer Drive

825 Plummer Drive · No Longer Available
Location

825 Plummer Drive, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Doll house nestled right in the heart of Cedar Hill. Master Bedroom downstairs and 3 up. Beautiful laminate flooring and new paint throughout. Light ,bright and airy with lots of space. A must see .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 Plummer Drive have any available units?
825 Plummer Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 825 Plummer Drive have?
Some of 825 Plummer Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 825 Plummer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
825 Plummer Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 Plummer Drive pet-friendly?
No, 825 Plummer Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill.
Does 825 Plummer Drive offer parking?
Yes, 825 Plummer Drive offers parking.
Does 825 Plummer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 825 Plummer Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 Plummer Drive have a pool?
No, 825 Plummer Drive does not have a pool.
Does 825 Plummer Drive have accessible units?
No, 825 Plummer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 825 Plummer Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 825 Plummer Drive has units with dishwashers.

