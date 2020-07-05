All apartments in Cedar Hill
Last updated January 5 2020 at 1:27 PM

818 Springfield Drive

818 Springfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

818 Springfield Drive, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Nice Home with three bedrooms in quiet neighborhood.

Tenant verifies all information including school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 818 Springfield Drive have any available units?
818 Springfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
Is 818 Springfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
818 Springfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 818 Springfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 818 Springfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill.
Does 818 Springfield Drive offer parking?
No, 818 Springfield Drive does not offer parking.
Does 818 Springfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 818 Springfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 818 Springfield Drive have a pool?
No, 818 Springfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 818 Springfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 818 Springfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 818 Springfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 818 Springfield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 818 Springfield Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 818 Springfield Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

