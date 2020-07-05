All apartments in Cedar Hill
817 Marigold Drive
817 Marigold Drive

Location

817 Marigold Drive, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH NEW PAINT, CARPET. HUGE BACK YARD WITH STORAGE UNIT. ADD ON MAKES A LARGE SECOND LIVING AREA FOR ENTERTAINING. COMES WITH FRIDGE. APPLY ONLINE OR TAR APPLICATION ACCEPTED. $50.00 APP FEE PER ADULT 18 & OVER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 817 Marigold Drive have any available units?
817 Marigold Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 817 Marigold Drive have?
Some of 817 Marigold Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 817 Marigold Drive currently offering any rent specials?
817 Marigold Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 817 Marigold Drive pet-friendly?
No, 817 Marigold Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill.
Does 817 Marigold Drive offer parking?
Yes, 817 Marigold Drive offers parking.
Does 817 Marigold Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 817 Marigold Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 817 Marigold Drive have a pool?
No, 817 Marigold Drive does not have a pool.
Does 817 Marigold Drive have accessible units?
No, 817 Marigold Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 817 Marigold Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 817 Marigold Drive has units with dishwashers.

