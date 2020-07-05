817 Marigold Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH NEW PAINT, CARPET. HUGE BACK YARD WITH STORAGE UNIT. ADD ON MAKES A LARGE SECOND LIVING AREA FOR ENTERTAINING. COMES WITH FRIDGE. APPLY ONLINE OR TAR APPLICATION ACCEPTED. $50.00 APP FEE PER ADULT 18 & OVER.