All apartments in Cedar Hill
Find more places like 816 Ponds Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Cedar Hill, TX
816 Ponds Way
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
816 Ponds Way
816 Ponds Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
816 Ponds Way, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Stonewood Heights
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Completely remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 dining areas. Easy access to freeways, shopping and schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 816 Ponds Way have any available units?
816 Ponds Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cedar Hill, TX
.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Cedar Hill Rent Report
.
Is 816 Ponds Way currently offering any rent specials?
816 Ponds Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 816 Ponds Way pet-friendly?
No, 816 Ponds Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill
.
Does 816 Ponds Way offer parking?
No, 816 Ponds Way does not offer parking.
Does 816 Ponds Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 816 Ponds Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 816 Ponds Way have a pool?
No, 816 Ponds Way does not have a pool.
Does 816 Ponds Way have accessible units?
No, 816 Ponds Way does not have accessible units.
Does 816 Ponds Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 816 Ponds Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 816 Ponds Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 816 Ponds Way does not have units with air conditioning.
