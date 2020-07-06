This gorgeous Cedar Hill home will not last long! A beautiful brick fireplace greets you upon entry and extended ceilings create a spacious feel! Granite counter tops and a stainless steel appliance package make the kitchen updated and appealing! View and apply today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 811 Bray Street have any available units?
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
What amenities does 811 Bray Street have?
Some of 811 Bray Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 Bray Street currently offering any rent specials?
811 Bray Street is not currently offering any rent specials.