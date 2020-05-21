All apartments in Cedar Hill
809 Penn Place

809 Penn Place · No Longer Available
Location

809 Penn Place, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!
*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 Penn Place have any available units?
809 Penn Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 809 Penn Place have?
Some of 809 Penn Place's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809 Penn Place currently offering any rent specials?
809 Penn Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 Penn Place pet-friendly?
No, 809 Penn Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill.
Does 809 Penn Place offer parking?
Yes, 809 Penn Place offers parking.
Does 809 Penn Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 809 Penn Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 Penn Place have a pool?
No, 809 Penn Place does not have a pool.
Does 809 Penn Place have accessible units?
No, 809 Penn Place does not have accessible units.
Does 809 Penn Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 809 Penn Place has units with dishwashers.

