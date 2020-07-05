All apartments in Cedar Hill
805 Dogwood Drive
805 Dogwood Drive

Location

805 Dogwood Drive, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Cedar Hill, TX. It offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,569 sq ft of living space. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 Dogwood Drive have any available units?
805 Dogwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
Is 805 Dogwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
805 Dogwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 Dogwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 805 Dogwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 805 Dogwood Drive offer parking?
No, 805 Dogwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 805 Dogwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 805 Dogwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 Dogwood Drive have a pool?
No, 805 Dogwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 805 Dogwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 805 Dogwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 805 Dogwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 805 Dogwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 805 Dogwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 805 Dogwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

