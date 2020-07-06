All apartments in Cedar Hill
Find more places like 801 Lisa Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cedar Hill, TX
/
801 Lisa Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

801 Lisa Lane

801 N Lisa Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cedar Hill
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

801 N Lisa Ln, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very nice 3 bedroom 2 bathroom with 1210 SqFt of living space!! Living Room features a fireplace. Kitchen located off of living room with lots of cabinet space! Bathroom has a gorgeous glass shower. Backyard is fenced and very spacious.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 Lisa Lane have any available units?
801 Lisa Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 801 Lisa Lane have?
Some of 801 Lisa Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 Lisa Lane currently offering any rent specials?
801 Lisa Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 Lisa Lane pet-friendly?
No, 801 Lisa Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill.
Does 801 Lisa Lane offer parking?
Yes, 801 Lisa Lane offers parking.
Does 801 Lisa Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 Lisa Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 Lisa Lane have a pool?
No, 801 Lisa Lane does not have a pool.
Does 801 Lisa Lane have accessible units?
No, 801 Lisa Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 801 Lisa Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 801 Lisa Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Jane at Preston Trails
320 West Pleasant Run Road
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Legacy of Cedar Hill
720 N. Joe Wilson Dr.
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
The Hangar
201 S Clark Rd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Wilson Crossing
301 N Joe Wilson Rd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Midtown Cedar Hill
365 Uptown Blvd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Similar Pages

Cedar Hill 1 BedroomsCedar Hill 2 Bedrooms
Cedar Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCedar Hill Apartments with Pool
Cedar Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TX
Cleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District