Very nice 3 bedroom 2 bathroom with 1210 SqFt of living space!! Living Room features a fireplace. Kitchen located off of living room with lots of cabinet space! Bathroom has a gorgeous glass shower. Backyard is fenced and very spacious.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 801 Lisa Lane have any available units?
801 Lisa Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 801 Lisa Lane have?
Some of 801 Lisa Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 Lisa Lane currently offering any rent specials?
801 Lisa Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.