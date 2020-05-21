All apartments in Cedar Hill
769 Lovern St
769 Lovern St

769 Lovern Street · No Longer Available
Location

769 Lovern Street, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Super Home in Lovely Neighborhood! - Spacious brick home in a quiet neighborhood! This 5 bedroom home has 3 living areas. Perfect home for entertaining. Call to see today!

(RLNE4740021)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 769 Lovern St have any available units?
769 Lovern St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
Is 769 Lovern St currently offering any rent specials?
769 Lovern St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 769 Lovern St pet-friendly?
Yes, 769 Lovern St is pet friendly.
Does 769 Lovern St offer parking?
No, 769 Lovern St does not offer parking.
Does 769 Lovern St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 769 Lovern St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 769 Lovern St have a pool?
No, 769 Lovern St does not have a pool.
Does 769 Lovern St have accessible units?
No, 769 Lovern St does not have accessible units.
Does 769 Lovern St have units with dishwashers?
No, 769 Lovern St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 769 Lovern St have units with air conditioning?
No, 769 Lovern St does not have units with air conditioning.

