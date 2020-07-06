All apartments in Cedar Hill
765 Lowe Drive
765 Lowe Drive

765 Lowe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

765 Lowe Drive, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very nice home in great neighborhood. Large two story home, new fence, newer ac unit. Very clean home. No voucher accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

