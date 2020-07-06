All apartments in Cedar Hill
Find more places like 737 Capricorn St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cedar Hill, TX
/
737 Capricorn St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

737 Capricorn St

737 Capricorn Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cedar Hill
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

737 Capricorn Drive, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Very Nice 3-2-2 in Cedar Hill - Great home in Cedar Hill for a great price! Call to see today!

(RLNE4655179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 737 Capricorn St have any available units?
737 Capricorn St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
Is 737 Capricorn St currently offering any rent specials?
737 Capricorn St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 737 Capricorn St pet-friendly?
Yes, 737 Capricorn St is pet friendly.
Does 737 Capricorn St offer parking?
No, 737 Capricorn St does not offer parking.
Does 737 Capricorn St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 737 Capricorn St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 737 Capricorn St have a pool?
No, 737 Capricorn St does not have a pool.
Does 737 Capricorn St have accessible units?
No, 737 Capricorn St does not have accessible units.
Does 737 Capricorn St have units with dishwashers?
No, 737 Capricorn St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 737 Capricorn St have units with air conditioning?
No, 737 Capricorn St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wilson Crossing
301 N Joe Wilson Rd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Midtown Cedar Hill
365 Uptown Blvd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
The Jane at Preston Trails
320 West Pleasant Run Road
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Legacy of Cedar Hill
720 N. Joe Wilson Dr.
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
The Hangar
201 S Clark Rd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Similar Pages

Cedar Hill 1 BedroomsCedar Hill 2 Bedrooms
Cedar Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCedar Hill Apartments with Pool
Cedar Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TX
Cleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District