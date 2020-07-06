All apartments in Cedar Hill
733 Lovern Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

733 Lovern Street

733 Lovern Street · No Longer Available
Location

733 Lovern Street, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming TWO story home is move in ready! Family home with 4 Bedrooms, with great closet space, and 2 full and 1 half bath. 2 car Garage with extra parking. Great Tile Work in Living, Kitchen and bathrooms, and Carpet in all Bedrooms, plus Fresh Paint. White Color appliances microwave, dishwasher, and stove, plus Blinds all around the house. Counter Tops and, beautiful cabinets in the kitchen. This one is clean and immaculate inside! Ceiling Fans, Lighting Fixtures and much more. Spacious open floor plan!. Great Back yard. MUST SEE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 733 Lovern Street have any available units?
733 Lovern Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 733 Lovern Street have?
Some of 733 Lovern Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 733 Lovern Street currently offering any rent specials?
733 Lovern Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 733 Lovern Street pet-friendly?
No, 733 Lovern Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill.
Does 733 Lovern Street offer parking?
Yes, 733 Lovern Street offers parking.
Does 733 Lovern Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 733 Lovern Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 733 Lovern Street have a pool?
No, 733 Lovern Street does not have a pool.
Does 733 Lovern Street have accessible units?
No, 733 Lovern Street does not have accessible units.
Does 733 Lovern Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 733 Lovern Street has units with dishwashers.

