733 Lovern Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave range Property Amenities parking garage

Charming TWO story home is move in ready! Family home with 4 Bedrooms, with great closet space, and 2 full and 1 half bath. 2 car Garage with extra parking. Great Tile Work in Living, Kitchen and bathrooms, and Carpet in all Bedrooms, plus Fresh Paint. White Color appliances microwave, dishwasher, and stove, plus Blinds all around the house. Counter Tops and, beautiful cabinets in the kitchen. This one is clean and immaculate inside! Ceiling Fans, Lighting Fixtures and much more. Spacious open floor plan!. Great Back yard. MUST SEE