Beautiful home located in Cedar Hill! A ceiling high brick fireplace greets you in the open and spacious living area. Enjoy a kitchen full of upgrades including granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances! A spacious and fenced back yard provides plenty of space for outdoor fun! Tour this home today! Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 725 Azalea Lane have any available units?
725 Azalea Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 725 Azalea Lane have?
Some of 725 Azalea Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 725 Azalea Lane currently offering any rent specials?
725 Azalea Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 725 Azalea Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 725 Azalea Lane is pet friendly.
Does 725 Azalea Lane offer parking?
No, 725 Azalea Lane does not offer parking.
Does 725 Azalea Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 725 Azalea Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 725 Azalea Lane have a pool?
No, 725 Azalea Lane does not have a pool.
Does 725 Azalea Lane have accessible units?
No, 725 Azalea Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 725 Azalea Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 725 Azalea Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)