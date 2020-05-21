724 Ballard Street, Cedar Hill, TX 75104 Stonewood Heights
Well maintained, Very clean duplex. Large open living area with wood burning fire place. Ceramic Tile and laminate flooring. Fenced back yard with storage closet. Yard maintenance is encluded in the rent rate. Sorry no section 8.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
