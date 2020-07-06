All apartments in Cedar Hill
Find more places like 720 King St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cedar Hill, TX
/
720 King St
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:26 AM

720 King St

720 King Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cedar Hill
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

720 King Street, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
720 King St Available 07/04/19 Large 2 story home in Cedar Hill! - Large 4 bedroom and 2 and half bath home in Cedar Hill. Formal dining and formal living. Family room with wood burning fireplace. Wood deck and fenced yard. A must see!

(RLNE4954035)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 King St have any available units?
720 King St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
Is 720 King St currently offering any rent specials?
720 King St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 King St pet-friendly?
Yes, 720 King St is pet friendly.
Does 720 King St offer parking?
No, 720 King St does not offer parking.
Does 720 King St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 720 King St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 King St have a pool?
No, 720 King St does not have a pool.
Does 720 King St have accessible units?
No, 720 King St does not have accessible units.
Does 720 King St have units with dishwashers?
No, 720 King St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 720 King St have units with air conditioning?
No, 720 King St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Jane at Preston Trails
320 West Pleasant Run Road
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
The Hangar
201 S Clark Rd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Legacy of Cedar Hill
720 N. Joe Wilson Dr.
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Wilson Crossing
301 N Joe Wilson Rd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Midtown Cedar Hill
365 Uptown Blvd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Similar Pages

Cedar Hill 1 BedroomsCedar Hill 2 Bedrooms
Cedar Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCedar Hill Apartments with Pool
Cedar Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TX
Cleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District