718 HILLCREST
Last updated June 19 2019 at 6:00 AM

718 HILLCREST

718 Hillcrest Ct · No Longer Available
Location

718 Hillcrest Ct, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

dishwasher
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
NICE TWO BEDROOM ONE BATH. FENCED YARD. OUTDOOR STORAGE CLOSETS. CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN CEDAR HILL. PARK IN WALKING DISTANCE. TAR APPLICATION ACCEPTED OR APPLY ONLINE. APP FEE $50 PER ADULT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 718 HILLCREST have any available units?
718 HILLCREST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
Is 718 HILLCREST currently offering any rent specials?
718 HILLCREST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 718 HILLCREST pet-friendly?
No, 718 HILLCREST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill.
Does 718 HILLCREST offer parking?
No, 718 HILLCREST does not offer parking.
Does 718 HILLCREST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 718 HILLCREST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 718 HILLCREST have a pool?
No, 718 HILLCREST does not have a pool.
Does 718 HILLCREST have accessible units?
No, 718 HILLCREST does not have accessible units.
Does 718 HILLCREST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 718 HILLCREST has units with dishwashers.
Does 718 HILLCREST have units with air conditioning?
No, 718 HILLCREST does not have units with air conditioning.

