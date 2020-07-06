Great 3 bedroom home with fresh neutral colors throughout, luxury vinyl planking floors and spacious rooms. Fenced backyard in popular neighborhood. *No pets* * Information herein deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 709 Trees Drive have?
Some of 709 Trees Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
