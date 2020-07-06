All apartments in Cedar Hill
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

709 Trees Drive

709 Trees Drive · No Longer Available
Location

709 Trees Drive, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
High Pointe

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 3 bedroom home with fresh neutral colors throughout, luxury vinyl planking floors and spacious rooms. Fenced backyard in popular neighborhood. *No pets* * Information herein deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 Trees Drive have any available units?
709 Trees Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 709 Trees Drive have?
Some of 709 Trees Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 709 Trees Drive currently offering any rent specials?
709 Trees Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 Trees Drive pet-friendly?
No, 709 Trees Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill.
Does 709 Trees Drive offer parking?
Yes, 709 Trees Drive offers parking.
Does 709 Trees Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 709 Trees Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 Trees Drive have a pool?
No, 709 Trees Drive does not have a pool.
Does 709 Trees Drive have accessible units?
No, 709 Trees Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 709 Trees Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 709 Trees Drive has units with dishwashers.

