704 Keessee Drive
704 Keessee Drive

704 Keessee Drive · No Longer Available
704 Keessee Drive, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
pet friendly
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 704 Keessee Drive have any available units?
704 Keessee Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
Is 704 Keessee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
704 Keessee Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 Keessee Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 704 Keessee Drive is pet friendly.
Does 704 Keessee Drive offer parking?
No, 704 Keessee Drive does not offer parking.
Does 704 Keessee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 704 Keessee Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 Keessee Drive have a pool?
No, 704 Keessee Drive does not have a pool.
Does 704 Keessee Drive have accessible units?
No, 704 Keessee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 704 Keessee Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 704 Keessee Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 704 Keessee Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 704 Keessee Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

