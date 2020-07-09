All apartments in Cedar Hill
701 Monique

701 Monique Place · No Longer Available
Location

701 Monique Place, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Duplex on cul-de-sac at the end property near the Crawford park area rear entry garage and large open living area with kitchen. Fenced in back yard. No Pets or Housing Vouchers accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 Monique have any available units?
701 Monique doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 701 Monique have?
Some of 701 Monique's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 Monique currently offering any rent specials?
701 Monique is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 Monique pet-friendly?
No, 701 Monique is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill.
Does 701 Monique offer parking?
Yes, 701 Monique offers parking.
Does 701 Monique have units with washers and dryers?
No, 701 Monique does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 Monique have a pool?
No, 701 Monique does not have a pool.
Does 701 Monique have accessible units?
No, 701 Monique does not have accessible units.
Does 701 Monique have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 701 Monique has units with dishwashers.

