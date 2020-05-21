All apartments in Cedar Hill
Last updated December 19 2019 at 11:51 AM

640 Gibson St

640 Gibson Street · No Longer Available
Location

640 Gibson Street, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 2 story home with almost 3000 sqft! - Beautiful home in a nice area! This home has almost 3000 sqft and has 3 living areas and 2 eating areas.
**Move in special-Half off seconds month rent**

(RLNE5169510)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 640 Gibson St have any available units?
640 Gibson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
Is 640 Gibson St currently offering any rent specials?
640 Gibson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 640 Gibson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 640 Gibson St is pet friendly.
Does 640 Gibson St offer parking?
No, 640 Gibson St does not offer parking.
Does 640 Gibson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 640 Gibson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 640 Gibson St have a pool?
No, 640 Gibson St does not have a pool.
Does 640 Gibson St have accessible units?
No, 640 Gibson St does not have accessible units.
Does 640 Gibson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 640 Gibson St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 640 Gibson St have units with air conditioning?
No, 640 Gibson St does not have units with air conditioning.

