Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:35 AM

543 Nance Dr.

543 Nance Street · No Longer Available
Location

543 Nance Street, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
543 Nance Dr. Available 06/29/20 *COMING SOON* BEAUTIFULLY APPOINTED CEDAR HILL FAMILY HOME - Nestled in a good well kept community in Cedar Hill sits a LOVELY, spacious home located minutes away from the cities of Dallas, Arlington,and Grand Prairie. This Beautiful well maintained home has 3 bedrm,2 bath, nice size 2 car garage and well kept front lawn as we;; as a nice size living room, spacious open kitchen and luxurious master suite!

Near Plummer Elementary, WS Permenter Middle School & Cedar Hill High Schools.

Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.

Rental Zebra
info@rentalzebra.com
lindsay@rentalzebra.com
www.rentalzebra.com
(888) 851-6583

(RLNE2889907)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 543 Nance Dr. have any available units?
543 Nance Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
Is 543 Nance Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
543 Nance Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 543 Nance Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 543 Nance Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 543 Nance Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 543 Nance Dr. offers parking.
Does 543 Nance Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 543 Nance Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 543 Nance Dr. have a pool?
No, 543 Nance Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 543 Nance Dr. have accessible units?
No, 543 Nance Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 543 Nance Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 543 Nance Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 543 Nance Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 543 Nance Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

