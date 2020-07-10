Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

543 Nance Dr. Available 06/29/20 *COMING SOON* BEAUTIFULLY APPOINTED CEDAR HILL FAMILY HOME - Nestled in a good well kept community in Cedar Hill sits a LOVELY, spacious home located minutes away from the cities of Dallas, Arlington,and Grand Prairie. This Beautiful well maintained home has 3 bedrm,2 bath, nice size 2 car garage and well kept front lawn as we;; as a nice size living room, spacious open kitchen and luxurious master suite!



Near Plummer Elementary, WS Permenter Middle School & Cedar Hill High Schools.



Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.



Rental Zebra

info@rentalzebra.com

lindsay@rentalzebra.com

www.rentalzebra.com

(888) 851-6583



(RLNE2889907)