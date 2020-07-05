All apartments in Cedar Hill
Find more places like 534 Sims Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cedar Hill, TX
/
534 Sims Dr
Last updated November 8 2019 at 12:41 PM

534 Sims Dr

534 Sims Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cedar Hill
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

534 Sims Drive, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3 bedroom home! - Nice spacious brick home with two living areas. Call to view today!

(RLNE5188102)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 534 Sims Dr have any available units?
534 Sims Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
Is 534 Sims Dr currently offering any rent specials?
534 Sims Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 534 Sims Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 534 Sims Dr is pet friendly.
Does 534 Sims Dr offer parking?
No, 534 Sims Dr does not offer parking.
Does 534 Sims Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 534 Sims Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 534 Sims Dr have a pool?
No, 534 Sims Dr does not have a pool.
Does 534 Sims Dr have accessible units?
No, 534 Sims Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 534 Sims Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 534 Sims Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 534 Sims Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 534 Sims Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hangar
201 S Clark Rd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Legacy of Cedar Hill
720 N. Joe Wilson Dr.
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Midtown Cedar Hill
365 Uptown Blvd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Wilson Crossing
301 N Joe Wilson Rd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
The Jane at Preston Trails
320 West Pleasant Run Road
Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Similar Pages

Cedar Hill 1 BedroomsCedar Hill 2 Bedrooms
Cedar Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCedar Hill Apartments with Pool
Cedar Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TX
Cleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District